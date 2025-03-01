Flagler County nurse arrested for physically abusing disabled patient

An investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a home healthcare nurse after video evidence revealed he physically abused their patient.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Warning: This story contains harsh themes of assault and violence. Discretion advised.

According to a news release, on February 8, officers responded to a Palm Coast residence after a report of battery on an individual. The reporting party had told officers that the victim of the battery was disabled and without the ability to speak or walk.

The reporting party stated that she had a “gut feeling” after witnessing the victim’s nurse, John Jenkins, being verbally aggressive with the victim. After reviewing in-home security footage, she had witnessed Jenkins kicking and punching the victim. He was confronted and asked to leave the residence.

After officers reviewed further in-house footage, over 25 instances of physical and verbal abuse were uncovered. Jenkins was seen sitting on, throwing items. punching, shoving, and kicking the victim.

A warrant was obtained for Jenkins' arrest on February 19. He was arrested on four counts of Abuse of a Disabled Adult.

“This is a tragic and sickening case of abuse, where a vulnerable adult was taken advantage of by someone entrusted with their care,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We are grateful to the family member who had the foresight to place cameras inside the home, and then quickly reported the ongoing abuse of a disabled adult. Most home healthcare aides and nurses do a great and loving job providing care, but this case highlights the importance of being vigilant about the care your loved ones receive, especially those who cannot speak for themselves.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.