Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to host smartphone safety info session for parents

FLAGLER, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is hosting an informative session for parents and guardians on how to keep children safe while using smartphones.

The event, titled “Be Smart With Your Kids’ Smartphone,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, located at 5500 E. Highway 100 in Palm Coast. The session is open to the general public.

FBI agents from the Jacksonville field office, who specialize in crimes against children, will provide valuable insights into the risks associated with smartphone use. They will also share strategies to prevent predators from exploiting children online.

The FBI has reported an alarming rise in sextortion cases, where adults coerce children into producing and sharing sexually explicit content. In many instances, perpetrators threaten to release the material unless the victims provide more content or money.

In 2022, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations recorded over 7,000 cases of online, financially motivated sextortion of minors. During the session, agents will discuss the latest technologies and social media platforms that offenders use to target and manipulate children.

This event aims to empower parents, guardians, and educators with the knowledge needed to protect children in the digital age.

