Fleming Island girl hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A 15-year-old Fleming Island girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being hit by a car.

She was struck by a sedan driven by a 68-year-old Fleming Island woman at about 8 p.m. while crossing the street, in the crosswalk, at the intersection of Eagle Harbor Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.

“The vehicle was traveling westbound, negotiating the curve on the roadway,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. “The driver of the sedan was unable to see the pedestrian as she was crossing the roadway.”

