Florida activates ‘price gouging’ hotline ahead of Idalia landfall this week

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s “Price Gouging” hotline.

The hotline is there to receive reports of extreme price increases on essential items needed for the storm.

State law prohibits excessive increases on items like food, water, gas, hotel rooms, lumber, and more.

If you suspect price gouging, you can call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226).

