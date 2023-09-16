Florida Animal Friends gifts $779,590 to 38 animal organizations across the state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Animal Friend, a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing pet overpopulation, has proudly announced its 2023 grant recipients.

A total of $779,590 in grants will be awarded to municipal and nonprofit organizations in Florida, marking the largest amount ever granted in the organization’s 18-year history.

The funds will be used to support essential spay and neuter programs across the state.

Florida Animal Friend is renowned for its distinctive Florida dog and cat license plate, the sales of which contribute to these vital grants. These grants, which provide up to $25,000 each, aim to bolster organizations offering free or low-cost spaying and neutering services for cats and dogs, they reducing the number of homeless animals and ultimately curbing euthanization rates.

In the first quarter of each year, municipal and nonprofit agencies are encouraged to submit funding proposals for spay/neuter projects in Florida. These proposals undergo a rigorous evaluation process, considering factors such as the organization’s ability to target key animal populations, increase surgery numbers, maintain a favorable cost-to-benefit ratio, demonstrate a solid track record, and ensure long-term sustainability.

The alarming statistics of pet overpopulation in the United States, with an estimated 6 to 8 million homeless cats and dogs and over 1 million being euthanized annually, emphasize the urgency of expanding access to free and low-cost spay and neuter programs.

The Florida Animal Friend grant program operates through the sale of a specialty license plate, available at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in all counties across the state.

Florida Animal Friend is delighted to award funding to the following organizations:

About Florida Animal Friend

Founded in 2005, Florida Animal Friend is on a mission to save countless lives of cats and dogs by supporting organizations that provide free or affordable spaying and neutering services throughout Florida. The organization strives to raise awareness of available programs for pet owners and homeless animals, with annual grants funded through the sales of the unique Florida Animal Friend license plate.

For further information about the organization or to purchase a license plate, please visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org.

