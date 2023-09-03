Florida Blue Foundation makes contribution to United Way of Suwannee Valley’s Hurricane relief fund

LAKE CITY, Fla. — United Way of Suwannee Valley has launched a Relief Fund to assist victims affected by Hurricane Idalia. Hurricane Idalia, a category 3 hurricane, caused devastation to thousands of Suwannee Valley residents.

The counties served by United Way of Suwannee Valley include Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee, and Columbia Counties, and is home to many individuals and families who live in rural areas.

Communities consisting of mobile home parks have also been devastated due to high winds and excessive rain. Many of our residents live at or below the poverty level and are just one disaster away from the devastation.

As many of our impoverished families are still working to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, this is the last kind of disaster they need.

United Way of Suwannee Valley is urging companies and individuals to please give to this cause and asks everyone to contribute whatever they can. Florida Blue Foundation announced a gift of $5,000 to this relief fund on August 31, 2023.

“Hurricane Idalia has passed, but many of our communities are still facing adversity and challenges. This is the time for neighbors to lean in and support each other. Florida Blue’s donation to the United Way of Suwanee Valley is one step towards helping recovery efforts for our friends and neighbors in the counties affected by this hurricane. We encourage other companies and individuals to support United Way”, Darnell Smith, North Florida Market President, Florida Blue.

In addition, their employees will be holding a United Way Day of Caring Event on September 11 and will be collecting food and supplies for relief efforts. Funds will be allocated to replenish local pantries with food, water, medical equipment, medicine, and other basic needs items.

Hurricane Idalia affected communities as far north as the Big Bend area. United Way of Suwannee Valley will work with other local United Ways to help provide supplies and needed services.

“We cannot do this alone and we are once again relying on the support of our community to join us,” said Jennifer Anchors, United Way of Suwannee Valley, Executive Director.

To contribute to the United Way of Suwannee Valley Hurricane Idalia Relief Fund, please visit our website for electronic donations HERE. If paying by check, please make payable to United Way of Suwannee Valley and please note “Relief Fund” on the memo line and mail to 871 SW State Road 47, Lake City, FL 32025.

