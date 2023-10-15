Florida Congressman Aaron Bean presents Congressional award to Fleming Island student

WASHINGTON D.C — On Monday, October 9th, U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04) presented the Silver Level Congressional Award to local high school student, Luke Cooper, in recognition of his outstanding achievements and dedication to community service.

The Congressional Award, one of the highest honors Congress can bestow upon America’s youth, serves to commend young individuals who demonstrate exceptional initiative, service, and achievement.

During the presentation, Congressman Bean praised Luke’s unwavering commitment to his community. Luke Cooper volunteered more than 100 hours at the Safe Animal Shelter in Clay County, where he cared for homeless animals and provided foster care for cats and kittens until they found their forever homes.

“The Congressional Award Foundation was created to recognize initiative, service, and achievement in young people. There are exceptionally few who meet these lofty goals, and Luke is one of them. Luke is a prime example of the star quality in Florida’s Fourth District, and I’m pleased to present this national honor to a Fleming Island student,” Congressman Bean remarked proudly.

To gain more insight into this remarkable achievement and Luke Cooper’s dedication to community service, Congressman Bean encouraged the public to watch his House floor speech, highlighting Luke’s award, which can be found HERE.

History of the Congresional Award:

The Congressional Award is a prestigious recognition established by the United States Congress in 1979 to acknowledge young people’s extraordinary efforts in the areas of initiative, service, and achievement. It began as a bipartisan initiative with sponsorship from Senator Malcolm Wallop of Wyoming and Congressman James Howard of New Jersey. The Congressional Award operates as a private-public partnership, relying entirely on funding from the private sector. This legislation was initially signed into law by President Jimmy Carter and has continued to receive support from subsequent presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald J. Trump.

Participants in the Congressional Award program have the opportunity to earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Medals, with each level involving goal-setting in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration.

Prospective participants interested in the Congressional Award program can find more information HERE, which will provide details on the program’s requirements and the remarkable opportunities it offers to young individuals looking to make a positive impact on their communities.

