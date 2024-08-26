Florida could find the lowest Labor Day gas prices in 3 years, AAA reports

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida motorists could be in for a pleasant surprise this Labor Day weekend, as gas prices are set to be the lowest in three years. According to AAA, the state’s average gas price on Sunday was $3.29 per gallon, marking the lowest daily average in two months.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After an 8-cent jump early last week, the state average reversed course, dropping 9 cents by the weekend. “Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. He added that Floridians hitting the road for the holiday weekend are likely to benefit from these lower prices.

For context, drivers in Florida paid an average of $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 in 2022. The last time prices were this low for Labor Day was in 2021 when the average stood at $3.02 per gallon.

Regional prices show a variation across the state. The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.45, Gainesville at $3.37, and Naples also at $3.37. Meanwhile, the least expensive markets include Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.02, Pensacola at $3.06, and Panama City also at $3.06.

For more information on state and local gas prices, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA: Florida average gas prices 8/25/24

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.