Florida Department of Education announces March Books of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr., has announced the selected books for the Commissioner’s Book of the Month program.

The Commissioner’s Book of the Month program aims to promote literacy and reading engagement in preK-12 schools throughout the state.

Commissioner Diaz, Jr.‘s recommendations for March 2025 are the following:

PreK: Green Eggs and Ham by Dr Seuss

by Dr Seuss K-2: The Very Impatient Caterpillar by Ross Burach

by Ross Burach 3-5: The Tree Lady: The True Story of How One Tree-Loving Woman Changed a City Forever by H. Joseph Hopkins

by H. Joseph Hopkins 6-8: The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

by Frances Hodgson Burnett 9-12: “A Light Exists in Spring” by Emily Dickinson

“Reading is an important part of learning and it lays the groundwork for a successful future,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “As Spring break approaches for schools across the state, I encourage students and their families to take some time over the break to open a new book.”

Click HERE to learn more about the program.

