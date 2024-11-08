Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reminds drivers of holiday weekend safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a long weekend, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has some reminders for drivers.

Make sure you slow down: speeding can cost a life

Limit any distractions: put down the phone

Never drive impaired: make sure you have a designated driver

Officials wants to make sure safety is a top priority as you celebrate this weekend.

