Florida Department of Transportation working overnight to fix I-95 lines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation stated that the overnight work will continue throughout the week as multiple crews work to remove paint spilled from the roadway. The operation will take place on southbound I-95 from the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville to CR 210 in St. Johns County.

Crews have made progress with hydro-blasting the spilled paint and have removed approximately three miles of material before weather-paused operations.

Two crews will work throughout the corridor to hydroblast and treat the roadway. One crew will begin where the previous operations were paused. A second crew will begin near the Old St. Augustine Road exit of southbound I-95. Crews will continue to use caution to remove the spilled paint without damaging the structural integrity of the roadway. A sprayed compound concealer will be applied where hydroblasting is not suitable.

The nightly procedures are expected to begin at 9 p.m. and conclude no later than 5 a.m., weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Officials with Acme Barricades have agreed to assist with the paint removal. FDOT Staff is working with Acme Barricades to resolve the situation. Taxpayers are not expected to pay for the paint spill removal.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when approaching the work zone, safely pass the operation and continue their journey.

Drivers should stay alert and adhere to traffic laws when encountering unexpected road conditions, such as paint spillage or debris on the roadway. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper load security and vehicle maintenance before entering the roadway





