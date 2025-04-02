Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to unveil details of potential 2025 Bear Hunt

Florida hunters may soon have the option of hunting Black Bears under a new proposal under consideration by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

On Wednesday, the FWC gave the public a chance to see what a bear hunt may look like, as well as the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Under the initial proposal unveiled during a virtual meeting, Florida hunters would have the opportunity to harvest up to 187 bears statewide this December.

Public comment during the meeting was passionate.

Many expressed concerns about the potential allowance of feeding stations and dogs to be utilized by hunters.

“You really are just allowing anyone to shoot these bears inhumanely,” said one participant, Rose.

Others argued bringing back bear season is long overdue.

“We are currently seeing a huge explosion of bears and that are unfortunately causing issues with deer populations,” said another participant named Seth.

FWC estimates there are currently 4,000 Florida Black Bears. Chuck O’Neal, who led the No to 2 campaign opposing the constitutional amendment creating the right to hunt and fish last year, noted there are fewer bears now than there were during the last hunt in 2015.

That spurred public outcry after nearly 300 bears were killed in two days.

“There are fewer bears than there are manatees in this state. What are we gonna do next? Are we gonna have a manatee hunt?” said O’Neal.

Amendment 2 opponents, like O’Neal, had warned putting the right to hunt and fish into the state constitution could lead to bear hunting.

It passed with 67 percent of the vote in November and the next month FWC unveiled its plan to consider a new hunt.

O’Neal argued it’s no surprise given the involvement of FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto’s involvement in the effort to pass the amendment.

“He is the wolf and the henhouse is Florida’s delicate balance of wildlife that’s just trying to survive,” said O’Neal.

Members of the public have until April 20th to share their thoughts on the proposed hunt.

FWC commissioners will make a final decision on May 21st.

