Florida gas prices are down once again, almost 16 cents cheaper than national average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida gas prices are declining once again.

After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.

Gas prices were least expensive in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26). On the other side of the spectrum, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47) all came in as charging the most in the state.

AAA reminds drivers that the following tips can save you at the pump:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

The current gas prices nationally, in Florida and Georgia:

Location Saturday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.577 $3.576 $3.590 $3.536 $4.989 Florida $3.422 $3.414 $3.460 $3.442 $4.833 Georgia $3.295 $3.296 $3.272 $3.263 $4.481



