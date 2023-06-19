Florida gas prices are down once again, almost 16 cents cheaper than national average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida gas prices are declining once again.
After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.
Gas prices were least expensive in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26). On the other side of the spectrum, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47) all came in as charging the most in the state.
AAA reminds drivers that the following tips can save you at the pump:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
The current gas prices nationally, in Florida and Georgia:
|Location
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$3.577
|$3.576
|$3.590
|$3.536
|$4.989
|Florida
|$3.422
|$3.414
|$3.460
|$3.442
|$4.833
|Georgia
|$3.295
|$3.296
|$3.272
|$3.263
|$4.481