Florida gas prices dip down, expected to rise again due to late-summer surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dip in Florida gasoline prices last week isn’t expected to continue as futures prices increase and refineries contend with severe heat during a late-summer surge in demand, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.73 on Monday, down from $3.82 a week earlier.

The national average price Monday was $3.85. “Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023 highs we saw earlier this month,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

“Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hit the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next,” Jenkins said the Oil Price Information Service reported gasoline futures are up as some refiners grapple with hot weather that can affect equipment.

The highest average prices in Florida were in areas such as West Palm Beach and Naples. The lowest prices were in the Panhandle. Monday’s statewide average price was 29 cents higher than a month earlier and 8 cents higher than a year earlier.

