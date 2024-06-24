Florida gas prices rebound after sinking to multi-month lows, AAA reports

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices have rebounded after sinking to multi-month lows, according to AAA. The state average rose 15 cents last week, then declined by two pennies over the weekend.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.35 per gallon, up 10 cents from the previous week. This increase ended a 26-day streak of falling prices, which had reduced costs by 33 cents.

By Tuesday, the state average had dropped to $3.23 per gallon, the lowest since mid-February.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this are very common during the summer travel season.”

The U.S. price for crude oil has climbed back above $80 per barrel, after trading in the mid to low 70s in recent weeks. Friday’s closing price of $80.73 per barrel is 7% more expensive than two weeks ago.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.41), Naples ($3.41)

Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.11), Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.11)

AAA offers this advice to save money:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

