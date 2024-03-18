Florida gas prices surge as summer blend and geopolitical tensions drive up fuel costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gasoline prices across Florida have continued their upward trajectory, fueled by a combination of increased travel demand, refinery shifts to summer blends, and geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the situation in Ukraine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the AAA auto club, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida stood at $3.46 on Monday, representing a 4-cent increase from the previous week.

Nationally, the average price per gallon reached $3.47, marking a 7-cent surge within the same timeframe.

AAA attributed these hikes to multiple factors, including oil prices exceeding $80 per barrel amidst fears of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, escalating demand as warmer weather approaches, and the transition to pricier summer gasoline blends.

Comparing data over the past month, Florida’s average gas price has risen by 16 cents per gallon.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area reported the state’s highest average price at $3.64 per gallon, while the Panhandle, notably Panama City, boasted the lowest average at $3.24 per gallon.

As the state grapples with escalating fuel costs, consumers and businesses alike are feeling the pinch, prompting concerns about potential economic implications in the coming months.

Florida average gas prices 3/18/24 AAA: Average cost of gas across Florida

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.