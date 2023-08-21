Florida gas prices up, could go higher due to ongoing national weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gasoline prices dipped over the weekend in the state of Florida, but not enough to offset a surge earlier in the week according to the AAA auto club.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The AAA auto club reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.81, up 8 cents from a week earlier.

Higher gas prices could be on the horizon due to recent storm developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico which may cause a spike in demand.

“The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain.”

Florida’s average price Monday was 33 cents a gallon higher than a month earlier and 27 cents more than a year ago.

The national average of $3.87 a gallon on Monday was 28 cents more than a month ago but 3 cents less than a year ago.

Click HERE to find the lowest gas prices in your area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Florida Average Gas Prices 8-21-23 Data provided by the AAA website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.