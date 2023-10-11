Florida GOP Dwarfs Dems in Raising Money

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Republican Party of Florida raised $2.745 million from Jul. 1 through Sept. 30, more than three times the amount raised by the Florida Democratic Party, according to newly filed finance reports.

Among big contributions to the GOP during the quarter were $375,000 from Florida Chamber of Commerce-related PACs; $150,000 from the Publix supermarket chain; and $100,000 from United States Sugar.

The Florida Democratic Party raised $804,000 during the quarter.

