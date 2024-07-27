Florida has one of best school systems in the U.S., according to WalletHub

FLORIDA — Florida has the 11th-best school system in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The personal finance company compared 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 32 factors, including performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials.

Florida ranked 11th for quality and 8th for safety.

Georgia ranked 35th overall. Also overall, Massachusetts has the best school system and New Mexico the worst.

Of note, Florida tied 47th for the lowest median SAT score. It was also 47th for the highest pupil-teacher ratio.

