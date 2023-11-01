Florida Highway Patrol asks to help ‘Stuff the Charger’ for food drive

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Help is needed from the community in the annual Florida Highway Patrol “Stuff the Charger” food drive.

Captain Gregory S. LaMont, acting Troop Commander of Troop B of the FHP, said that anyone looking to donate food items for the drive can stop at their local FHP station. Counties partaking in this food drive include Hamilton, Suwannee, Alachua, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Lafayette, and Marion.

“Our goal is to feed the hungry through our partnership with local food banks and other non-profit agencies who do this important work on a daily basis,” LaMont said.

The “Stuff the Charger” food drive begins on Mon., Nov. 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

The following is a list of items that can be dropped off at any Troop B Station located in Cross City, Lake City, Gainesville or Ocala:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned sweet potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, etc.

canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned sweet potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, etc. Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits & oatmeal, etc.

stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits & oatmeal, etc. Other Goods: nuts, energy bars, evaporated milk, broth, etc.

Both residents and corporate sponsors are invited to drop off large or small food donations.

