Florida Highway Patrol confirmed man crossing street in Orange Park was hit and killed

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a deadly crash at 947 Park Ave. near the bestbet in Orange Park.

A 24-year-old man was attempting to cross Park Ave. (U.S. 17) which wasn’t considered a pedestrian crossing in that area. A car traveling south in the left lane collided with the man crossing the street. He was pronounced dead on the highway.

All lanes of Park Ave. (U.S. 17) have been closed off and traffic is being diverted to other roads.

If you are in the area or plan on driving that way you are encouraged to seek another route.

