Florida Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency services were dispatched around 3:19 p.m. on Monday after calls came in about a vehicle crash in Green Cove Springs.

The crash happened at Idlewild Avenue and Florida Court.

The Florida Highway Patrol sent an alert on its website that the crash was fatal and all lanes were blocked as of 3:38 p.m.

This is a developing story. When more information is released this story will be updated.

