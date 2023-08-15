Florida lawyers oppose class-action lawsuit challenging transgender treatment restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorneys representing Florida are pushing back against an attempt to establish a class-action lawsuit centered around the contentious issue of new laws targeting medical treatments for transgender people.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an ongoing legal battle, the state has submitted a comprehensive 28-page court filing aimed at dissuading U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle from granting certification to a class action in the lawsuit brought forward on behalf of transgender children and adults.

The lawsuit targets the newly enacted law, Senate Bill 254 (SB 254), championed by Governor Ron DeSantis. This law has garnered widespread controversy as it institutes a ban on medical practitioners from administering treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers to transgender children. Moreover, the law extends its reach by imposing restrictions on treatments for adults diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

RELATED: Transgender people in Florida consider moving out of state as new bills impact LGBTQ+ community

The lawsuit’s trajectory took a notable turn when, on July 21, a revised version was filed that sought class certification. This new version of the lawsuit aims to categorize plaintiffs into three potential classes depending on whether plaintiffs are children and certain other circumstances. In each class, it said “common questions of law and fact exist” that, in the plaintiffs’ view, justify class certification.

On Monday, lawyers representing the state opposed this strategy in their filed document. They argued that class certification primarily due to the perceived disparities among plaintiffs was “entirely inappropriate” in this case.

In their statement, they contended that the proposed classes presented by the plaintiffs lack “common legal or factual questions” substantial enough to warrant the endorsement of class certification.

As tensions continue to escalate, this legal confrontation serves as a critical focal point in the broader conversation about individual rights, state intervention, and the intersection of medical care and personal identity.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.