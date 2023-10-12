Florida leaders at local, state and federal levels responding to war in Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the war in Israel continues to unfold Florida leaders at the local, state and federal levels are working to show support for the Jewish State, after this weekend’s Hamas terrorist attack claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israeli citizens.

At the local level, Jacksonville city council pushed forward a resolution this week showing support for Israel and condemning the Hamas attack.

Democratic State Senator Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) has filed a similar resolution in the Florida Senate, which she told Action News Jax has already garnered bipartisan cosponsors.

“We support the right of Israel as a state to exist. We support the right of Israel to defend itself,” Berman said.

Berman has also filed a bill for the 2024 session, which would lay out a concrete definition for antisemitism, which she hopes will help law enforcement track incidents of Jewish hate.

“We can use it for things like our hate crimes statute, which Florida already has a hate crime statute. So, somebody commits a crime based on religion, now there’s a clear definition of what antisemitism would be,” Berman said.

Also at the state level, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his first legislative push for the 2024 session.

“As we stand with Israel, we sanction Iran,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference.

His proposal would strengthen sanctions on Iran, a known sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, by expanding the prohibition of state and local investment in Iranian business sectors.

“And yes, Iran was involved in orchestrating this attack against Israel. We know that. It’s been reported. They deny it, but we’re smarter than that,” DeSantis said.

At the federal level, at least for the time being, there is gridlock as House Republicans seek to select a new Speaker.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL 3rd District) argued it’s having real impacts on the ground in Israel.

“Because of the shenanigans here in the House, the $3.3 billion that gets annually appropriated to resupply the Iron Dome, that has been locked up in the process,” Cammack said.

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District) said he hopes the conflict in Israel will provide all the more reason for House Republicans to put aside their differences and unite behind new leadership.

“The minimum thing we should be doing as the House Republicans is demonstrating unity, strength and a vision for the country and we need to do it right now,” Waltz said.

Senator Berman said she hopes the timeline for passing her resolution will be expedited.

However, DeSantis’ sanctions legislation and Berman’s antisemitism bill will likely have to wait until lawmakers officially return for the 2024 Florida Legislative Session in January.

