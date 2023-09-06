Florida legislator seeks to enshrine the “Right to Rock” in state statute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The “Right to Rock Act”.

That’s what one Florida legislator is calling a new bill he hopes will ensure the freedom of speech of performing artists.

Ted Nugent is an outspoken conservative and also a rock legend in the eyes of fans like State Representative Dr. Joel Rudman (R-Navarre).

So, when Nugent recently had a planned show canceled after the venue received pushback on social media for hosting the rock and roll, it inspired Rudman to take action.

“So, basically 1,000 people, who probably weren’t going to the concert in the first place, kept the rest of Bermingham from seeing Ted Nugent and that’s something we’re not gonna let happen in the State of Florida,” said Rudman.

His solution: The Right to Rock Act.

The bill would prohibit venues that receive tax dollars from canceling a contract with an artist due to their behavior on social media or their political beliefs.

Rudman argued it protects the artists’ First Amendment rights and the rights of fans to see their idols perform.

“There are hundreds of reasons you can break a contract, but we’re not going to let you discriminate against a performing artist based on their politics,” said Rudman.

But State Representative Anna Eskamani argued Rudman’s bill ignores the First Amendment rights of the venues.

“They have the ability to decide what type of speech is warranted in their facility. So, as long as a contract has a cancelation policy that is agreed upon by both parties, we as a government cannot get involved in a contractual agreement,” said Eskamani.

But Rudman said he feels by limiting the scope to venues that receive tax dollars, he’ll be able to garner support for the legislation this upcoming session.

“I wouldn’t be in the state Legislature if it weren’t for Alice Cooper and Paul Stanley, people who have already been attacked on social media earlier this year. So, we’re going to defend their right to rock,” said Rudman.

Whether the ‘right to rock’ is ultimately enshrined in state statute remains to be seen.

Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for early committee meetings in less than two weeks.

