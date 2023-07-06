Florida Lottery launches four new Year For Life scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This week, the Florida Lottery announced the launch of four new Year For Life-themed scratch-off games.

The new games range in price from $1 to $10 and will join the $50, $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular game that launched in February 2023.

The Florida Lottery said in a release detailing the new games that this family of games makes Lottery history by offering the highest top prizes offered at each price point. More than $2 billion in total cash prizes and more than 20-lifetime prizes are up for grabs.

The four new games will feature:

The $10 game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.

The $5 game, $150,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 9.5 million winning tickets and $132.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $150,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-3.95.

The $2 game, $50,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 8.4 million winning tickets and $52 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-4.43.

The $1 game, $25,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 4.7 million winning tickets and $14.7 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $25,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-4.96.

Beginning Jul. 3 and running through Aug. 26, players can enter CASH4LIFE draw game tickets. Also, non-winning Year For Life scratch-off tickets can also be entered into the Free Ride and Fuel for Life Bonus Promotion. Ten players will be selected to win free fuel for a year and a 2023 new Ford vehicle. You can click here for more details.