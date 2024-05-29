Florida man sentenced to 110 years for producing, possessing child sexual abuse material

Luis Daniel Fuentes, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced to 110 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child sex abuse material, the United States Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday.

According to court documents, Fuentes filmed child sexual abuse material involving three minors (ages 2, 5, and 6 at the time) over a month in 2020. The photos and videos were kept on seven SD cards.

In total, law enforcement found 24 self-produced videos on his cell phone and SD cards. According to the news release, they also found 5,000 photos and 17 videos downloaded from the internet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Fuentes pled guilty on Feb. 8, 2024.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.