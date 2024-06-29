Florida Marine sentenced for trying to entice a child to have sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Marine Schyular Quinton Willis, from Sebastian, has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for attempted online enticement of a minor child to engage in sexual activity, the United States Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

On Oct. 4, 2023, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was contacted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about a report of child exploitation, according to court documents.

JSO was called after the victim’s father found text messages between his daughter and Willis. The texts included multiple nude photos of the victim. During the investigation, officers learned Willis, an active-duty Marine, had access to the victim and had recently spent time with her in Florida.

NCIS confirmed Willis was an active-duty lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton.

While looking through the victim’s phone, NCIS found text conversations from July 21, 203, to Sept. 26, 2023 between Willis and the victim. According to the news release, sexual intercourse and the production of child sexual abuse materials were discussed several times.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Wilis was arrested at Camp Pendelton. He admitted to sexually talking to the victim and said that it was a mistake. A search of his cellphone found text messages dating back to as early as July 25, 2023, in which a reference to possible sexual activity was made.

Willis entered a guilty plea on Jan. 31. He’s been in custody since his arrest on Oct. 10, 2023.

