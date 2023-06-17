Florida ‘Medication Aides’ bill signed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 11 bills, including a measure that will allow trained certified nursing assistants to provide medications to nursing-home residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lawmakers passed the bills during the legislative session that ended May 5.

The nursing-home measure (SB 558) will allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as “qualified medication aides.” They will be able to administer what supporters have described as “routine” medications to nursing-home residents, freeing up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

Also, qualified medication aides will be able to perform tasks such as checking residents’ blood glucose levels.