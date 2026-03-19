Florida Sheriffs Association kicks off K9 March Madness

The Florida Sheriffs Association is gearing up for the highly anticipated K9 March Madness Tournament, where these heroic dogs will compete for the title of Top Dog in the Sunshine State. Starting Thursday the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite K9 hero, showcasing their incredible skills in narcotics detection, tracking and community engagement. Stay tuned to see who will be crowned the ultimate champion.

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