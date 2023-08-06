Florida students receive $40,500 in scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1408 Scholarship Fund is awarding $40,500 in scholarship funds to 20 Northeast Florida high school seniors and college students on Monday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Edward Waters University (EWU) Milne Auditorium.

The ILA Local 1408 Scholarship Fund is affiliated with the labor union ILA Local 1408, which represents many of the longshoremen and dock workers who move cargo through JAXPORT’s terminals.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will deliver the keynote address. Additional speakers include Jacksonville philanthropist Antoinette Rowe and the Fund’s founder Charles Spencer, a native of Jacksonville’s Eastside who has served the port community with the ILA for the last 60 years.

For the first time in the Fund’s history, a student from Paxon High School earned a perfect score on her application and essay, which prompted students to write about JAXPORT’s success and the ILA’s contributions to port growth.

The graduate will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Established in 1995, the ILA 1408 scholarship program has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships totaling more than a million dollars.

