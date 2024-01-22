Florida surpasses 93,000 COVID-19 resident deaths since 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The number of COVID-19-related deaths among residents in Florida continues to climb. According to data released by the Florida Department of Health on Monday, the state’s resident death toll now stands at 93,224 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The figures indicate that the severity of the virus’s impact escalated over the years. In 2020, Florida recorded 23,344 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39,866 deaths in 2021. In the subsequent years, the toll decreased slightly, with 21,282 deaths in 2022 and 8,403 deaths in 2023.

However, the current year has already witnessed 329 reported deaths from COVID-19. Specifically, Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County are among the areas heavily affected by the fatalities. As of the most recent data, Palm Beach County reported 28 deaths related to the virus, while Miami-Dade County recorded 27 deaths this year alone.

Looking back at 2023, it was revealed that Miami-Dade County experienced a significant toll, reporting 800 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the highest in the state. Palm Beach County followed closely behind with a total of 604 deaths during that year.

The continuously rising death toll underscores the ongoing struggle for Florida’s healthcare system and the urgent need for preventive measures and vaccination campaigns.

