Florida Theatre ranked 39th most attended theatre in the world

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Concert industry trade magazine Pollstar released its attendance charts for the first half of 2023 and the Florida Theatre has been ranked the 39th most-attended theatre in the world in the auditorium and theatre category and is ranked 50th in ticket sales, based on gross receipts.

Notable venues in this attendance chart include Radio City Music Hall in New York City (ranked #1 in tickets), the Fox Theatre in Atlanta (ranked #8 in tickets), and the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (ranked #17 in tickets). Notable venues the Florida Theatre out-ranked include the Theater at Madison Square Garden (ranked #47 in tickets), the Grand Ole Opry House (ranked #82 in gross receipts), and Royal Albert Hall (ranked #88 in gross receipts).

The Florida Theatre earned its status on this chart the hard way, one night at a time which, according to Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, speaks to the support of Jacksonville and the success of the Theatre’s programming at the 1,865-seat venue.

