Florida tourism sees mixed Results in 2023, international visitors surge despite a domestic dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tourism in Florida experienced a noticeable decline in 2023 compared to the record-breaking numbers of 2022, as revealed by the latest report from the Visit Florida tourism marketing agency.

Despite a post-pandemic resurgence in international travelers, domestic tourism waned toward the end of the year, resulting in an estimated 135.02 million tourists in 2023, down from 137.4 million the previous year.

Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young acknowledged the challenges faced by the tourism sector, including rising travel costs and inflation, but emphasized the state’s resilience and growth throughout 2023.

“From record air travel numbers to the significant return of international visitors, Florida continues to shine,” Young stated in a prepared statement.

While international tourist numbers saw improvements, with a 15.9% increase in overseas visitors and a 22% increase in Canadian tourists during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, overall fourth-quarter tourism numbers declined. U.S. travelers dropped by 12.1% during this period.

The competition from other states and countries that were closed longer during the pandemic posed a challenge for Florida’s tourism industry. Visit Florida focused on attracting international visitors, who typically stay longer and spend more money than domestic travelers.

The report highlighted a significant increase in people flying to the state, accounting for 37.3% of domestic visits, the largest share of air visitors since 2016.

As state lawmakers enter budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year, funding for Visit Florida is a point of contention.

The Senate proposed maintaining the current funding level at $80 million, while the House suggested $30 million. Governor Ron DeSantis recommended $105 million, indicating the importance of investing in tourism marketing to support the state’s economy.

Florida’s tourism industry faces challenges in the wake of the pandemic, but with strategic initiatives and adequate funding, the state aims to rebound and continue attracting visitors from around the globe.

