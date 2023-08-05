Florida’s back to school tax free holiday ends tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is only one day left to save money on school supplies.

With everything going up in price nowadays parents could use a bit of savings.

According to a recent report by Deloitte, parents are even spending 10% less on average this year due to the rising prices.

Those looking to save some money can do so with the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

It covers school supplies up to $50, clothes and shoes up to $100.

It also covers learning aids and puzzles that are $30 or less.

The sales tax holiday ends tomorrow, Aug. 6.

