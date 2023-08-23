‘One-of-a-kind treasures;’ Division of Unclaimed Property to hold auction in Orlando on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida has returned more than two billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past six years, including 33 million dollars last month. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.

Floridians can check if they have a claim at the state’s unclaimed property website. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis oversees the Division of Unclaimed Property, which will be hosting an auction this Saturday in Orlando.

Patronis says one in five Floridians have some type of unclaimed property, adding that more than two billion dollars in assets have yet to be claimed.

“Dollars, safety deposit boxes, you name it; we get in hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property every single year,” Patronis said. “We push it out just as quick as we can get it.”

The in-person auction will be held this Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Holiday Inn at Universal Orlando. To see if you have unclaimed property or money, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

“It’s a really exciting event,” Patronis said. “You will be surprised by the type of items that will show up at our auctions. There will be some one-of-a-kind treasures that will be sold on that Saturday.”

