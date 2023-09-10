Floridian travelers booking earlier this year for holiday plans, according to AAA survey

TAMPA, Fla. — As the summer travel season fades into memory, Floridians are wasting no time in solidifying their holiday travel plans.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A recent AAA survey reveals that a significant majority of Floridians, 61%, of residents are already preparing for a holiday vacation, with 57% citing earlier bookings this year in response to elevated travel costs. Furthermore, a substantial 68% of holiday travelers anticipate taking at least one flight during the festive season.

Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, advises, “Whether you plan to book a flight, cruise or visit a theme park, it’s best to get ahead of the holiday rush and finalize your plans now. This will help ensure you get the itinerary you want at a competitive price. While it’s possible that those who wait until the last minute could catch a lower rate, their preferred options may already be gone.”

Thanksgiving Travel

More than half of Florida travelers (55%) are planning a Thanksgiving trip with at least one overnight stay. The survey indicates that 40% of these travelers will secure their Thanksgiving travel arrangements in September, with 61% finalizing plans by the end of the month.

For those contemplating flights during Thanksgiving week, it’s worth noting that the busiest travel days are expected to be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Travelers may benefit from booking flights on Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving and Saturday after the holiday to avoid the peak airport crowds.

Christmas Travel

In contrast, the survey suggests a more staggered approach to Christmas travel planning among Floridians. Only 12% have confirmed their Christmas travel plans so far. Approximately 21% plan to book in September, while 28% will do so in October, and 26% in November.

For Christmas travelers, it’s essential to anticipate that the busiest airport days are likely to be Friday and Saturday before the holiday, as Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

AAA’s Advice for Booking a Flight

AAA recommends booking early for the best combination of availability and price, especially for nonstop flights. Booking direct morning flights can reduce the risk of delays or cancellations, and travelers should consider traveling a day or two ahead of their planned departure. When dealing with connecting flights, it’s wise to allow a couple of hours between flights to account for potential delays.

Flight Concerns

According to the survey, 33% of holiday travelers express concerns about flight delays and cancellations, making them less inclined to fly this year. AAA suggests considering travel insurance, which can provide financial compensation in case of flight disruptions due to covered reasons, such as severe winter weather.

Gifting Experiences and YOLO Travel

AAA travel advisors have noticed a growing trend of gifting travel experiences rather than traditional presents. This shift highlights a heightened anticipation for the holiday season, with families already planning memorable trips.

In a surprising twist, the pandemic has inspired many to embrace the “You Only Live Once” (YOLO) mindset, leading them to tackle their bucket lists sooner rather than later. The desire for adventure and uncertainty about future health have prompted travelers to embark on international journeys with newfound enthusiasm.*Europe, Cruises, and Theme Parks

European travel, especially Christmas market tours, is expected to be immensely popular this holiday season, with itineraries selling out in advance. River cruises, Caribbean cruises, and theme park visits are also anticipated to be favorite choices among holiday travelers, particularly families with children on winter break.

AAA plans to release its Thanksgiving Travel Forecast in early November, providing further insights into holiday travel trends.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.