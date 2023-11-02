Food, fellowship, and more at this weekend’s Jacksonville community Fall Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sat., Nov. 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. the community is invited to City Rescue Mission’s (CRM) annual Fall Festival. The festivities will be held at 426 S. McDuff Ave. in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The non-profit, faith-based organization located downtown said that food, fellowship, music, resources, and the opportunity to connect with CRM as a community resource center for those experiencing hunger, homelessness, or addiction will be offered at Saturday’s event.

Community wellness checks including blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, and flu shots will also be offered by Ascension St. Vincent’s Mobile Health Outreach Ministry. City Council member Tyrona Clark-Murray and Citizens Planning Advisory Committee Chair Rhonda Boyd will also be attending.

Read: Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser for research taking place Saturday

“Our desire as good community partners is to reach out to our neighbors in North Riverside/Lackawanna to let everyone know of the great services City Rescue Mission has to offer,” CRM Executive Director Paul Stasi said.

CRM serves over 200,000 meals and provides almost 55,000 safe nights of shelter annually.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.