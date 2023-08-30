Local

Former Jacksonville City Councilwoman Denise Lee has passed away

Former councilwoman/state representative Denise Lee has passed away.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned former Jacksonville city councilwoman Denise Lee has died.

Current Mayor Donna Deegan, former Mayor Lenny Curry, current councilman Matt Carlucci and Director of Community Initiatives, Lakesha Burton each passed along their condolences on Tuesday night to the family on social media.

Lee served multiple districts over her more than 20 years on the council. She even spent time serving in the Florida House of Representatives.

In a written statement Mayor Deegan said:

Lee embodied what it means to be a public servant. She was a relentless fighter for what was best for the City. The positive legacy of her work can be felt throughout all of Jacksonville. Our City family is lifting prayers to her loved ones. May they find peace of heart and mind in the days to come.

—  Mayor Donna Deegan

Lee was 71 years old.

