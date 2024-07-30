Former JEA CEO to be sentenced today for the attempted sale of the utility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former JEA CEO found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud is expected to be sentenced this afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you last week when federal prosecutors asked a judge to send Aaron Zahn to prison for “multiple years.”

Zahn’s lawyers, however, say there is no reason to send him to federal prison. New documents his attorneys filed paint the picture of a loving father, husband and son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The former JEA CEO was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud by a jury back in March. Prosecutors say he conspired to sell the public utility and make millions off of it.

Court documents they filed say, “Those who breach the public trust in the historic manner that Aaron Zahn did deserve punishment. That punishment goes beyond a ruined reputation and that he will never hold a position of power again.”

Zahn’s attorneys responded with a 31-page memorandum saying he is non-violent. Attorneys say the toll of this prosecution has hurt him and his family, citing, “profound trauma and suffering” and “public scrutiny and humiliation.” They also added that Zahn has since been diagnosed with complex PTSD.

Read: Federal prosecutors seeking ‘multi-year incarceration’ for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert Dale Carson said Zahn’s defense team will also likely try to appeal whatever sentence is imposed.

“You can basically get an appeal bond. It’s called a super-secedes bond, but what it allows you to do is be free from custody while the appeal is pending,” Carson said.

Zahn’s sentencing is expected to start at 2 p.m. Action News Jax will be there to bring you the latest.

Read: Former JEA CEO’s attorneys argue he doesn’t need prison time ahead of next week’s sentencing

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.