Former JSO dispatcher arrested, accused of attacking woman at Jacksonville Beach in May

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was arrested Tuesday in connection with an attack on a woman in Jacksonville Beach.

The fight happened on May 19 near 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue North.

The victim flagged down a Jacksonville Beach police officer, saying three women attacked her.

Officers identified the suspect as 25-year-old Joy Stingley. The victim told police the day after the attack that Stingley was her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend.

Stingley had been employed with JSO as a dispatcher since July 1 and resigned her position after her arrest, JSO said.

