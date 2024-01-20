Fort White stolen vehicle investigation leads to recovery, arrests, discovery of firearms/marijuana

FORT WHITE, Fla. — A stolen vehicle investigation on Sunday, January 14th, at Fire Station #46 in Fort White resulted in the recovery of the stolen vehicle, two arrests, and the discovery of a significant amount of firearms and marijuana.

The stolen vehicle, a 2019 Ford pick-up truck belonging to a firefighter, was taken while the crew responded to a medical call. Percell Brinson (31) of Fort White was apprehended shortly after the theft, but several items from the stolen truck were still missing.

During the investigation, Brinson provided information leading detectives to a residence at 390 SW Jasmine St., where he claimed the missing items might be found. A search warrant was executed on Monday, January 15th, at the specified property.

The search uncovered multiple caches of firearms, ammunition, and marijuana hidden throughout the premises. Additionally, the property revealed a distressing discovery of five severely neglected dogs, prompting Animal Control to intervene and take possession of them.

Cortney Williams (34) of Fort White, the owner of the property, was subsequently arrested and charged with various offenses related to weapons, drugs, and animal neglect.

Sheriff Mark Hunter commented on the case, stating, “This case evolved very quickly and led to an extensive recovery of evidence. The tremendous cooperation and proactive work among our Patrol and Detective Divisions resulted in the successful resolution of this case and possibly many others. We may be able to solve more crimes as a result of this one incident.”

An initial inventory of the recovered evidence included approximately 80 pounds of marijuana, 9 firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The ongoing investigation aims to determine if any recovered items can be linked to other reported crimes. Law enforcement’s swift and collaborative efforts have not only resolved this case but may have far-reaching implications in solving additional crimes.

