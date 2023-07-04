Four swimmers rescued near Matanzas State Park, one person in critical condition

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it had made multiple rescues on Thursday.

SJCFR and SJC Marine Rescue were called to swimmers in distress about a mile north of the Matanzas State Park entrance ramp. Four people in total were brought to shore.

SJCFR said that it transported three patients to a local hospital. One person has been listed in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and another was taken as a precaution.

“With a drastic increase in water rescues due to dangerous rip currents, one of the most important skills a lifeguard can possess is educating and informing the public about the risk of rip currents,” SJCFR said in a recent social media post. "

It can’t be stressed enough that “when in doubt, stay out!”

Here are some very important tips as you plan your day at the beach:

Swim near a lifeguard and always obey the lifeguard’s orders.

Be aware of rip currents and always check the daily flag colors

Swim with a buddy.

Don’t dive into unfamiliar water.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen often to prevent sunburn.

Stay hydrated.

Keep an eye on children and older adults.

SJCFR reminds people to call 911 immediately if they see a water or beach-related emergency.

You can learn more about rip current safety by clicking here.