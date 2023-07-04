Local

Four swimmers rescued near Matanzas State Park, one person in critical condition

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Rescued Four swimmers were rescued in St. Johns County. (Egortupikov/iStock )

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it had made multiple rescues on Thursday.

SJCFR and SJC Marine Rescue were called to swimmers in distress about a mile north of the Matanzas State Park entrance ramp. Four people in total were brought to shore.

SJCFR said that it transported three patients to a local hospital. One person has been listed in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and another was taken as a precaution.

“With a drastic increase in water rescues due to dangerous rip currents, one of the most important skills a lifeguard can possess is educating and informing the public about the risk of rip currents,” SJCFR said in a recent social media post. "

It can’t be stressed enough that “when in doubt, stay out!”

Here are some very important tips as you plan your day at the beach:

  • Swim near a lifeguard and always obey the lifeguard’s orders.
  • Be aware of rip currents and always check the daily flag colors
  • Swim with a buddy.
  • Don’t dive into unfamiliar water.
  • Don’t forget to apply sunscreen often to prevent sunburn.
  • Stay hydrated.
  • Keep an eye on children and older adults.

SJCFR reminds people to call 911 immediately if they see a water or beach-related emergency.

You can learn more about rip current safety by clicking here.

