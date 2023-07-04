Four swimmers rescued near Matanzas State Park, one person in critical condition

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it had made multiple rescues on Thursday.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
SJCFR and SJC Marine Rescue were called to swimmers in distress about a mile north of the Matanzas State Park entrance ramp. Four people in total were brought to shore.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
SJCFR said that it transported three patients to a local hospital. One person has been listed in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and another was taken as a precaution.
“With a drastic increase in water rescues due to dangerous rip currents, one of the most important skills a lifeguard can possess is educating and informing the public about the risk of rip currents,” SJCFR said in a recent social media post. "
It can’t be stressed enough that “when in doubt, stay out!”
Here are some very important tips as you plan your day at the beach:
- Swim near a lifeguard and always obey the lifeguard’s orders.
- Be aware of rip currents and always check the daily flag colors
- Swim with a buddy.
- Don’t dive into unfamiliar water.
- Don’t forget to apply sunscreen often to prevent sunburn.
- Stay hydrated.
- Keep an eye on children and older adults.
SJCFR reminds people to call 911 immediately if they see a water or beach-related emergency.
You can learn more about rip current safety by clicking here.