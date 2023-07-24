Fourth annual Emerald Trail 5k & 10k Run/Walk and Ride coming to Jacksonville September 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to lace up your running shoes and do some stretching to prepare for the fourth annual Vystar Emerald 5k and 10k Run/Walk and Ride!

You can register by July 31 to catch the early bird rates. Click HERE to register now!

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 a.m. by the Duval County Courthouse.

VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K Run/walk and Ride entry fee pricing Information provided by 1st Place Sports

All proceeds earned from this event will go towards supporting Groundwork Jacksonville, which is the City’s non-profit organization that is working towards creating the Emerald Trail and rehabilitating McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek.

The Emerald Trail is a 30-mile linear park and urban trail system. It aims to connect 14 historic neighborhoods to downtown, McCoys Creek, Hogans Creek, and the St. Johns River. The trail will link 16 schools, two colleges, and 21 parks, as well as cafes, shops, festivals, and events. The 1.3-mile LaVilla Link will be the first trail segment to be constructed and is set to open later this year.

To learn more about the trail, local nature, and future developments, you can visit their website HERE.

Free street parking and paid garage parking are available. If you park on the streets near the courthouse, please do not park on the streets used for the race. Additional parking information will be included in the race instruction email that will be sent to participants prior to the event.

