Fourth of July 2023: Places to shoot fireworks and essential safety tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Americans gear up to commemorate the nation’s 248th Independence Day, many are making plans to set off their own fireworks.

However, with recent changes in fireworks laws, there is confusion surrounding where it is legal to ignite them and how to do so properly.

Back in 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 140, which created three “Designated Holidays” where shooting off fireworks is legal on those dates.

READ: Fourth of July 2023: County-by-county list of fireworks displays in the Jacksonville area

These three days are Independence Day (July 4), New Year’s Eve (December 31), and New Year’s Day (January 1).

The law also set definitions of what counts as a firework.

The Florida statutes define a firework as “any combustible or explosive composition or substance or combination of substances or, except as hereinafter provided, any article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation,” such as:

Firecrackers

Torpedoes

Skyrockets

Roman candles

Dago Bombs

The bill notes that it is not designed to supersede any local fireworks laws, so it is recommended to be aware of any restrictions that may be in place for your area.

The purchase is perfectly legal to sell and buy fireworks anywhere in the state. That’s why you’ll see them on store shelves and roadside stands throughout the state.

For example, St. Johns County does NOT allow any type of fireworks to be shot on or near the beach, but you could buy them inside local stores.

As a courtesy to your neighbors, you may also want to let them know that you are planning to shoot any, and where to help them prepare. Many pets are skittish by the loud explosions, and some people may be suffering from health-related issues.

To learn some safety tips from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue, click HERE.

For those who want to get into the patriotic spirit without access to fireworks, you can:

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler. Fun for all ages.

Noisemakers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.

Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don’t forget the bug spray!

Red, white, and blue silly string…fun for all ages

Make a patriotic craft with the family

Throw a birthday party for the USA, and don’t forget the cake

A recent report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that fireworks injure thousands every year.

The agency explains that in 2022, at least nine people died, and an estimated 10,200 were injured in incidents involving fireworks. Sparklers were associated with an estimated 600 emergency department-treated injuries last year alone.

We here at Action News Jax wish you a Happy Fourth of July and hope you stay safe and have fun!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.