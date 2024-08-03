FPL prepares for potential storm impacts, urges customers to prepare

The Florida Power & Light Company is preparing for potential storm impacts by assembling a restoration workforce.

It includes employees, contractors, and assistance from out of state.

Crews will be positioned at staging sites so they can respond as quickly as possible.

The company is urging customers to prepare by doing the following:

Don’t trim trees – high winds can turn branches into dangerous, flying debris.

Follow the advice of federal, state and local authorities. This is especially important for people living in low-lying areas and manufactured homes who may face additional challenges during a severe weather event.

Customers dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, should finalize their family emergency plan for backup power.

Quickly download the FPL app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to your account by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375).

