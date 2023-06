MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Clay County’s Paramedicine program will host a free Narcan distribution and education event on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Paramedicine Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Free Narcan

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.