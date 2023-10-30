Free Park & Ride shuttle returns for St. Augutine’s Night of Lights season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is once again making it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the magic of the annual Nights of Lights season by offering its Free Park & Ride shuttle service.

The shuttle service is set to begin on Light-Up! Night, which falls on Saturday, November 18, and will continue on various peak dates throughout the holiday season.

The primary shuttle will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., picking up passengers from designated parking locations outside the downtown Historic District:

Light-Up! Night Special Shuttle on Anastasia Island

Only on Saturday, November 18, for Light-Up! Night, free Park & Ride shuttle services will be expanded to include roundtrip service along Anastasia Blvd., from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, picking up passengers at the following locations:

The Anastasia Island shuttle will drop off and pick up passengers near the east end of the Bridge of Lions, at the corner of Gerado St. and Flagler Blvd. in North Davis Shores. This particular service is on Light-Up! Night is provided by Historic Tours of America and Ripley’s Red Train Tours.

Free Nights of Lights Park & Ride Shuttle north and west of downtown

Service will be provided on Saturday, November 18; Friday, November 24; Saturday, November 25, Saturdays in December, and the five days following Christmas (Tuesday, December 26 through Saturday, December 30).

In response to the increased traffic and congestion during the holiday season, the St. Augustine STAR Circulator will operate on a modified schedule from 10:00 am to 5:00 p.m. starting on Saturday, November 18, through Monday, January 1, 2024. Normal operating hours for the STAR Circulator, which run from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The Free Park & Ride Shuttle is a collaborative effort between the City of St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Administration, and funding support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council. Additionally, the special Anastasia Island shuttle on Light-Up! Night is made possible with support from Historic Tours of America and Ripley’s Red Train Tours.

For more information about the upcoming Light-Up! Night festivities and entertainment, you can visit their website HERE. To learn more about the Nights of Lights season, which continues until Sunday, January 28, 2024, visit HERE.

The Free Park & Ride shuttle service aims to enhance the holiday experience for all who come to witness the captivating Nights of Lights season while minimizing traffic congestion in the historic city of St. Augustine.

