Families invited to the free screening of a suicide prevention film to educate students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County School District has partnered with EPIC Behavioral Healthcare and invites the community to a free screening of the film “My Ascension” at Tocoi Creek High School Saturday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The 90-minute film advocates for suicide prevention and teaches viewers about suicide awareness.

“My Ascension” is the story of 16-year-old Dutchtown varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. After a suicide attempt left the teen paralyzed, she became determined to use her painful experience to help others who may be stuck in a dark place to find hope.

The screening will be followed by an engaging discussion on youth suicide prevention and mental wellness with Emma herself.

Special note for families:

Due to the film’s subject matter, the event organizers recommend that children under 10 years old not attend unless their parents or guardians have seen the film previously and are okay with having their child view the film.

