Free smoke alarms offered to North Florida residents by Clay County Fire Rescue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Red Cross of North Florida, is offering free smoke alarms to residents in North Florida.

The initiative aims to enhance fire safety in households, reducing the risk of fatalities. Residents can request their free smoke alarm by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/NorthFlorida or calling 1-833-244-0724.

The installation event will take place near Brannanfield Baptist Church in the Middleburg community on Friday, March 22, starting at 1:00 p.m.

